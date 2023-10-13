NAMIWalks El Paso: Join KVIA to raise dollars for mental health

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Come out to Ascarate Park tomorrow morning to join community partners across the Borderland to raise money for mental health through NAMIWalks El Paso.

This annual event raises thousands for mental health support and education across the area. NAMI officials say that all the dollars raised from the event stay in El Paso, supporting Borderland causes.

There will be vendors, animals, speeches and plenty of options for raising support and awareness. ABC's anchors, Paul Cicala and Stephanie Valle will be dropping by -- so will KVIA's dedicated mental health correspondent, Avery Martinez.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. More information on the walk, and online registration options can be found online at this website.

Organizers say you can walk to raise awareness, to honor someone you know -- or just to help support each other.

ABC-7 looks forward to seeing everyone tomorrow.