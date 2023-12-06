When there’s lots of holiday spirit but not much space, how to deck the (small) halls

Tis the season to decorate for the holidays. But if you’re in a small apartment, there are limits to what you can do. A full-size artificial tree might take up half a room. You might have limited shelving for trinkets. How can you let your holiday flag fly when you don’t have much space to do it? Designers cite lots of ways. Choose one color and use it in streamers, bows, books, greenery and more. Bring in sparkle on ornaments. Consider a slim-profile, pre-lit, artificial tree. There are seasonally themed wall and window decals that take up no space. Set the mood with warmer lighting and seasonal scents. And look for decorations that flatten up nicely to be stashed away when the holidays are through.

