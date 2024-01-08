The holidays are over, but concerns for military mental health continue

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — During the holiday season, there is plenty of good cheer, connectedness -- and stress. Now that the holidays are over, many of us can feel lonely as the holiday season gives way to regular life.

For the military community, the holidays can be a tough time for veterans and active duty soldiers. Not only can they feel lonely and isolated from families far away, but older soldiers can be blue about fewer friends.

Military folks can actually feel even more stressed during the holidays, with pressure to keep up traditions, put on parties, see people, be jolly and feel optomistic.

ABC-7 spoke with the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors here in El Paso about how service members and veterans can handle not just holiday stress, but find support throughout the year.

