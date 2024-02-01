‘By people like us, for people like us’: El Paso center focuses on recovery and community

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — In northeast El Paso, a center is operating offering support to those in recovery from addiction, a place to find housing -- and even a meal. Punto de Partida is open to anyone needing help in the community.

They have two centers in the city. One is located off Dyer Street in the northeast, and the second on East Yandell. Their staff includes former substance users who are working to support people currently using substances like drugs. Substance use disorders can have long-term impacts on mental health, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

For decades now, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has supported organizations focused on recovery, like the Recovery Alliance. Earlier this week, workers with the Recovery Alliance went to Washington D.C. where they spoke on a panel of experts about their approach to supporting those in recovery and their community.

The center uses peer support, recovery coaches, harm reduction approaches and other evaluated methods to support people on their road through substance use.

