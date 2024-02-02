ABC-7 speaking with Doña Ana County Commissioner after Crisis Triage Center closes its doors

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- ABC-7 will be speaking with Doña County Commissioner Manuel Sanchez, one of the commissioners who voted against the proposed funding for the county's Crisis Triage Center.

The Crisis Triage Center shut down earlier this week, and cited a lack of funding.

Sanchez was one of three members of the Doña Ana County Board of County Commissioner who voted against the funding back on January 9th.

The final vote was 3-2, with fellow commissioners Christopher Schaljo-Hernandez and Shannon Reynolds voting no. The two votes for the funding were Susana Chaparro and Diana Murillo.

ABC-7 has also reached out to RI International, the company who managed the center, to ask questions on the communication between the company and county leadership.