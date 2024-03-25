‘You have to take it seriously:’ Overcoming suicide & living with bipolar disorder

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — David Keddington is in many ways a normal guy. He works in construction, he's former military — and he lives with Bipolar 1. He was undiagnosed for many decades of his life -- and his journey to medication and therapy is central to his memoir, "Just One."

In the book, Keddington describes his struggles with suicidal ideation, his struggles with therapy, and how he has learned to live and thrive with is condition. He has direct ties to El Paso, and throughout his life he's felt connections here.

ABC-7's dedicated Be Mindful Correspondent, Avery Martinez, sat down to speak with David.

