Former American Gladiator comes to El Paso: She says mind and body go hand in hand

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — As part of the El Paso Comic Con this year, Lori Fetrick, former American Gladiator and fitness expert is paying the Sun City a visit. Fetrick is famous for her good physical fitness, her talks and her coaching for having a healthy lifestyle.

Fetrick sat down with mental health reporter, Avery Martinez, to talk about staying fit mentally and physically — and about the multiple ways she keeps her mind sharp. From writing to hosting her own show, Ice is always working on ways to better herself.

And she says that you can too.

Lori is famous for her time on the original American Gladiator, where she was also known by her nickname Ice. She's got a podcast and offers other support. Find out more here.

