‘Sensory Hour’ at El Paso Comic Con offers fun for all kinds of heroes in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — For the fourth year in a row, the El Paso Comic Convention hosted their Sensory Hour this morning. The event is open to anyone, and reduces noise and disruptions that might be challenging for someone sensitive to lights, sudden noises or physical spaces.

The Sensory Hour hosts limited crowds each year, and with dimmed lighting, and low noise levels — vendors and visitors are ready for the fun at 9 a.m.

It's organized by Mike Dee's Big Adventure and Wellpoint. You can find more by clicking on those links

These three organizations work together to make sure El Paso Comic Con is inclusive and enjoyable for everyone.

The Sensory Hour includes more sensory-friendly options -- like wider aisles for wheelchairs, special entry and time with guests-- all aimed at lowering sensory overloads some may face in a normal convention setting.

There are a number of activities and attractions this morning, including exhibits, merchandise options -- guest appearances -- all tied to comics, cosplay, pop culture and the fun of comic con.

