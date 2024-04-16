It’s Alcohol Awareness Month and counsellors say it’s never too late to change

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — It's estimated that around 62% of all American adults drink liquor, says the Pew Research Center. Of that majority, about 19% say they probably drink more than they should. For many, drinking can become a habit -- one that's hard to break.

If it's an addiction -- it's even more difficult. Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), colloquially known as alcoholism, affects an estimated 29 million Americans. What's more concerning, is that this data from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse includes children as young as 12.

But, counsellors in El Paso want everyone using alcohol to know that it's never too late to reduce or stop drinking. Emergence Health Network provides a number of addiction support options across the Borderland. EHN offers peer support counseling, professionals on addiction treatment, therapy and other treatments focused on supporting a person as they make their journey to controlling their usage.

It's no secret that alcohol abuse is a major concern across the U.S. There were an estimated 488 alcohol-related deaths across the country in 2020, according to federal sources.

You can find support for alcohol use in many local groups. If you need immediate mental support, you can always call or text the National Crisis Hotline at 988.

Avery Martinez covers mental health in the Borderland as part of ABC-7’s Be Mindful initiative. He is also a Report for America corps member. RFA places talented, emerging journalists in newsrooms like ABC-7’s to report on under-covered issues and communities. Report for America is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, an award-winning nonprofit journalism organization dedicated to rebuilding journalism from the ground up.