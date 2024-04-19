Future Wounds: As Israel-Hamas War continues, neurologists worried about brain injuries

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – Everyone knows that combat can lead to serious injuries — not everyone knows that combat can lead to wounds decades down the road. That's why Dr. Felix Benninger of Rabin Medical Center in Tel Aviv is warning about future wounds.

A neurologist, he's especially concerned about epilepsy in later life, as a direct result of the explosions and head trauma of the battlefield. He's trying to raise awareness of this concern, and advocate for tracking patients across their life to provide service the minute they need it.

ABC-7's mental health correspondent, Avery Martinez, brings us Xtra depth tonight on the invisible wounds faced by both civilians and soldiers fighting in the conflict.

