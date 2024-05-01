It’s Mental Health Awareness Month – Finding support and strength

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Have you taken time for your mental health today? Experts say you should -- as May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

And there's no time like the present, as this year's theme is "Where to Start: Mental Health in a Changing World," according to Mental Health America. In particular, they want people to be aware of finding support as stressors increase -- across personal lives, global politics, rising prices and war.

"... when these pressures are impacting your daily life — what do you do when you think you might be

experiencing signs and symptoms of a mental health condition?" asks MHA. They provide toolkits for those wanting to get a better understanding of the support available around the globe.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is also celebrating the month -- advocating for everyone to seize the day and find the support they need. "... with the Take the Moment campaign. We encourage you to join us in fostering open dialogues, cultivating empathy and understanding. We also urge you to share our resources to support individuals and families on their journey towards mental wellness."

Mental Health Awareness Month is focused on promoting general understanding of mental struggles, treatment and well-being. Many people think that the discussion around mental health is a recent development, but the tradition of Mental Health Awareness Month was started way back in 1949.

Today, ABC-7 looks back at the mental health coverage integral to the Be Mindful initiative.

If you need help, and are looking for support, you can find many options in the Borderland:

Avery Martinez covers mental health in the Borderland as part of ABC-7’s Be Mindful initiative. He is also a Report for America corps member. RFA places talented, emerging journalists in newsrooms like ABC-7’s to report on under-covered issues and communities. Report for America is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, an award-winning nonprofit journalism organization dedicated to rebuilding journalism from the ground up.