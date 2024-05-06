‘Deal with that pressure:’ EP Locomotive has mental coach on sidelines

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Every sports star has to be in peak physical condition — but what about their minds? The El Paso Locomotive has a coach for that.

Kenneth Andoll is the mental conditioning coach for the EP Locomotive. In that role, he helps the team focus their minds, handle the stress and reach a sense of calm on and off the field. A former athlete himself, Andoll has been working with the team on their mental focus as part of and alongside their physical conditioning.

ABC-7's own mental health correspondent, Avery Martinez, sat down with him to talk about the mindset of an athlete, and how he helps soccer stars navigate stress on and off the field.

Avery Martinez covers mental health in the Borderland as part of ABC-7’s Be Mindful initiative. He is also a Report for America corps member. RFA places talented, emerging journalists in newsrooms like ABC-7’s to report on under-covered issues and communities. Report for America is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, an award-winning nonprofit journalism organization dedicated to rebuilding journalism from the ground up.