Skip to Content
Be Mindful

‘Deal with that pressure:’ EP Locomotive has mental coach on sidelines

EP LOCOMOTIVE FC
By
Updated
today at 10:55 AM
Published 11:13 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Every sports star has to be in peak physical condition — but what about their minds? The El Paso Locomotive has a coach for that.

Kenneth Andoll is the mental conditioning coach for the EP Locomotive. In that role, he helps the team focus their minds, handle the stress and reach a sense of calm on and off the field. A former athlete himself, Andoll has been working with the team on their mental focus as part of and alongside their physical conditioning.

ABC-7's own mental health correspondent, Avery Martinez, sat down with him to talk about the mindset of an athlete, and how he helps soccer stars navigate stress on and off the field.

Avery Martinez covers mental health in the Borderland as part of ABC-7’s Be Mindful initiative. He is also a Report for America corps member. RFA places talented, emerging journalists in newsrooms like ABC-7’s to report on under-covered issues and communities. Report for America is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, an award-winning nonprofit journalism organization dedicated to rebuilding journalism from the ground up.

Article Topic Follows: Be Mindful

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Avery Martinez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content