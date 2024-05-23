‘Grandparents Social Club’ offers mental health support for grandparents raising children

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Raising children is a full time job, and can be mentally taxing for young parents -- let alone people who may have retired from their full time job. That's why the Rio Vista Community Center and Molina Healthcare are putting on the "Grandparents Social Club" in Socorro.

The event is focused on mental health for senior citizens helping to raise grandchildren. Instructors will provide tips for improving overall health and well-being, connecting with other grandparents and discussing their experiences.

It's from 10 a.m. to noon, and includes information on health-related topics, free blood pressure checks and glucose screenings.

The "Embracing Mental Health in Aging" event will be hosted at Rio Vista Community Center, 901 N. Rio Vista Rd., Socorro, TX 79927.

Avery Martinez covers mental health in the Borderland as part of ABC-7’s Be Mindful initiative. He is also a Report for America corps member. RFA places talented, emerging journalists in newsrooms like ABC-7’s to report on under-covered issues and communities. Report for America is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, an award-winning nonprofit journalism organization dedicated to rebuilding journalism from the ground up.