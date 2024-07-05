ABC-7 at 4: National Minority Mental Health Month
El Paso, Texas ( KVIA)- July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness; Dr. Ogechika Alozie talks about the challenges that minorities in the United States face when it comes to mental illness.
