ABC-7 at 4: National Minority Mental Health Month

El Paso, Texas ( KVIA)- July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness; Dr. Ogechika Alozie talks about the challenges that minorities in the United States face when it comes to mental illness.

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.