Parents in the U.S. stressed and burned out becomes public health concern, according to advisory

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Parents in the united states are overwhelmed and burned out with the dizzying pace of the world -- and it has become a public health concern. That's according to a surgeon general's advisory released on Wednesday August 29th.

The advisory cited a 20-23 survey of adults from the american psychological association. Researchers found that 33-percent of parents reported high levels of stress in the past month compared to 20-percent of other adults.

Dr. Vivek Murthy, US Surgeon General says "parental stress is real and it's widespread and we don't always see it because parents don't always talk about it. Right. And very often when I encounter parents across the country, they're talking to me about their kids challenges, not about their own, but in my work on youth mental health, I came to see very quickly that not only are parents struggling, uh but they're struggling at surprising levels. 48% of parents are saying that they on most days feel completely overwhelmed by stress. 48% of parents that's compared to 26% of other adults. So that, that tells us we've got a real challenge and there's a lot that's driving that, you know, parents are, they're not like contending with the usual stressors that come with being a parent worrying about finances and safety, but they're also worried about how to manage social media and phones for their kids, something that my parents didn't have to worry about. They're trying to figure out how to contend with a youth, mental health crisis and a loneliness epidemic that are hitting kids uh really hard right now."

The advisory describes how parents are now spending many more hours on both work and primary child care. The demands have come at the cost of quality time with one's partner, sleep and parental leisure time. The strain is even greater on parents caring for aging parents or other loved ones.

The advisory called for a shift in policy and cultural norms. That includes recognizing that time spent parenting is equal to time spent working at a paying job. As well calling for national paid family and medical leave sick time for all workers and more support for financial assistance for child care.