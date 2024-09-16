Be Mindful: Suicide in the Military

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—September is suicide prevention month; since last week, we have talked about a range of topics. Including what to do if you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide. This is a time to raise awareness and discuss resources for army soldiers and their family members who may need crisis support. It's important for all of us to play a role in preventing these tragedies. Ron Jackson, the National Military Liaison for the El Paso Behavioral Health System, discusses how suicides among military personnel have been steadily rising during the past several years.

