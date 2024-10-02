Veteran self-care awareness; How one non-profit organization is helping with mental health

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Veterans self-care awareness month came to an end in September, but help towards veterans is not something that comes and goes in a month.

The non-profit organization Endeavors tells ABC-7 that El Paso is a big veteran and military community, and providing wellness to veterans is one of their priorities.

Ben Miranda, corporate external affairs officer with Endeavor, tells ABC-7 that the organization offers services that help improve the quality of life in different aspects through their six pillars of wellness.

These include mind-body, knowledge, economic, connectedness, spiritual, and environmental.

Veterans looking to obtain help through services offered by Endeavors can visit their location at 7500 Viscount Blvd, St. 202.

Endeavors told ABC-7 they are already building a wellness center here in El Paso on the corner of Joe Battle and Pebble Hills with an anticipated grand opening in the fall of 2025.