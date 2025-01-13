El Paso mental health advocates call on the Texas Legislature for additional funding

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- In 2021, $203.4 million dollars were given by the federal government to the state of Texas to help fund mental health grants, programs and services.

The funding was made possible through the American Rescue Plan Act to help governments address mental health and substance use disorders following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those funds expired on December 31, 2024. Now, mental health advocates are calling for additional funding for these types of programs.

Rene Hurtado, the chief of staff at Emergence Health Network in El Paso, said EHN was awarded $5 million over the span of three years.

“We knew that those ARPA dollars were going to be finite, that it was only going to be lasting so long. So we tried to be strategic in how we use those moneys," he said.

Hurtado explained the funding went towards one-time projects like renovating clinics, buying technology for the 988 call center and purchasing prevention and wellness kits for community health workers working with at-risk populations.

“Every time we receive funding of that amount, it's always very welcome. We always want to make sure that we are maintaining top-flight services. So, so we want to make sure that our, our, our, our facilities are top-notch. We want to make sure that, that we are providing the best quality of services that we can to El Pasoans," Hurtado added.

He said despite the federal funding expiring, EHN El Paso or patients will not be impacted.

“It's not going to affect operations. Those moneys going away are not going to affect the day-to-day operations of emergence in our services.”

He said the funds going towards maintaining clinical programs were utilized strategically.

"So, we felt that that we used them appropriately. And now there's not going to be any ramifications to that. Individuals, our patients, our clients are not going to see any reduction in services.”

Hurtado said there is a growing need in El Paso and across the state of Texas.

“In El Paso, there is a need for more mental health professionals, so I don't think there's a question that we do not have enough licensed mental health professionals to provide the services that our community needs. So we, we remain underserved. There's still a great need for services.”

Despite EHN El Paso not being impacted, Hurtado said many other services and programs across Texas will be largely affected.

Hurtado and other advocates are calling on the Texas Legislature for more funding for mental health.

"As they're looking at the mental health system overall to please keep in mind that there are many folks in need. There are many folks who require these very intensive services that we offer, whether it's, it's clinical services whether it's making not just budget decisions but policy decisions in regards to, you know, how easy it is for folks to access mental health when they need it."