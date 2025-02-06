School counselors get a boost

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Being a school counselor is a rewarding, but challenging job. So, who motivates these motivators? We found out, when we attended Region 19's annual counselor training, held at EPCC. It was a chance for representatives from each campus to make new contacts, share their struggles and ideas, and even get a little motivation.

Special guest Dr. Tiffany Tajiri, known as the "colorful psychologist," helped attendees tap into their inner child. She says we can all give of ourselves more freely, if we love ourselves.

"It's challenging being a counselor, especially being a mental health provider. Oftentimes we don't have enough to go around, so reminding them of their spark, and the difference that they make in people's life is imperative. Sometimes if we lose our shine we project that into our our environment. When you are your authentic self - it inspires others," Tajiri says.



EPCC recruiter Michael Talamantes also took part in the conference, and says when it comes to college readiness, counselors are an integral part of student success. Seeing their passion for what they do touched him.

The 2-day conference at EPCC is an annual event, and brought together about 500 local counselors. In addition to motivational speakers, attendees participated in break-out sessions and presentation.

If you'd like to learn more about Dr. Tajiri's "Love Unites America" movement, click here: https://www.loveunitesamerica.com/about