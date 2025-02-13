Binge-watching TV good for relationships

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Couples who are having difficulty connecting or finding common ground, might want to grab the remote and cozy up on the couch.

Research has found staying home and watching TV together can provide benefits for close relationships, especially when couples lack shared friends or social networks.

Experts say romantic partners feel closer and build connection over shared experiences, including watching TV and movies.

What you watch doesn't matter as much as being in the same space, with a common focus other than stressers like finances, children or relationship issues.

“Part of what's beneficial, it's not just the show, it's the ritual, you know, it's kind of making a time together. Watching TV together is a really good way to decompress and do something that's not controversial or emotionally charged. Um, but yet you can connect," says Jessica Kramer, Psychotherapist and couples counselor.

Kramer also says to be consistent, and set a time for the show and each other. She has a "no device" rule, so couples can really be in the moment together. And of course, communicate. She says the most important thing is to compromise on which show to watch, and not be afraid to experiment with another show you might not be interested in.

So grab that remote, and Netflix and chill.