Know your rights – mental healthcare

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Did your insurance company deny you mental healthcare? If so, read on. You have rights. It's called "parity." The idea is to make it easier to get mental healthcare, including treatment for behavioral health issues and substance abuse disorders. According to the Texas Department of Insurance, health plans must have enough in-network doctors and providers for routine and emergency care of behavioral health issues.

If your plan covers mental health issues, you should have the same number of office visits as you would for a physical illness or injury. So what do you do if a claim is denied? First off, always ask why. Your health plan will have a process to review and appeal denied claims. You can also ask for an external review. An independent third party will review your case, and your health plan must honor that decision. This is done at no cost.

Remember - help is available. Mental health parity is complicated, and there may be a reason insurance providers have denied a claim.

For more information, click here: https://www.tdi.texas.gov/tips/mental-health-parity.html or call the Health and Humans Services Commission at 1- 800-252-8154.

The Help Line can answer insurance questions and explain your appeal options. 800-252-3439.