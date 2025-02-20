Working out great for body & mind

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Prescription medications and therapy aren't the ways to fight mental fatigue and illness. Moving your body has been proven to help fight serious disorders like schizophrenia, depression and PTSD.

Our crew recently visited a local cycling studio, Energy Spin and Bootcamp by Nanea. The dimly-lit space on El Paso's westside has a lot to offer - and not just in the way of equipment. We couldn't help but notice the family-like atmosphere of everyone in that Saturday Spin class. There were hugs, cheers, and high fives.

"We teach self love. We have to take care of ourselves...our mental health, our spiritual health," says Aidinian.

The cyclists see themselves as one, conquering each challenging hill as a family.

"We push ourselves not just physically but sometimes emotionally. Just like in life you feel like you can't get past it, and there's another hurdle!," she adds.

For those looking to start an exercise regimen, here are a few words of advice from the experts:

*Set realistic goals

*Find something you enjoy

*Schedule your workout time in your calendar

*Find a workout buddy

*Track your progress

*Reward yourself

To check out Nanea's spin and boot camp, click here: http://energybynanea.com/.