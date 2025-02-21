Families learn to “End the silence” of mental health

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- What can you do to help deal with stress and depression? Blanca Gallegos, a volunteer with NAMI El Paso, says it helps her to swim, run, and volunteer with NAMI. She learned these tips when she turned to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, in her time of need. She's trying to help parents know what warning signs to look for in their children.

NAMI has been visiting local schools to give presentations to caregivers, parents and students. It's part of an awareness campaign called "End the Silence." Our ABC-7 crew caught up with them on a recent trip to Franklin High School, for everyone in the Franklin High feeder district. All ages are welcome, since all ages can be affected by mental issues. Parents, made aware of some red flags to be aware of.

"There's a lot of signs you want to look out for - lack of sleep, or too much sleep. If they're giving away personal items...there's a big array of signs that can sign a mental health crisis is about to happen," Gallegos says. She adds that no one should have to navigate mental health issues alone, because there is help out there.

For more information on local resources, or to make a donation, visit NAMI at https://www.namiep.org/.