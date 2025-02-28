Walking across the US for suicide awareness

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Leisa Aras is walking 3,000 miles - from Los Angeles to New York City. She's raising awareness about mental fitness and suicide. As she passed through El Paso, our ABC-7 crew sat down with her to dig a little deeper into why she's committed to this months-long journey.

Leisa says her husband committed suicide in 2008, leaving her a single mom with a 6 and 7 year old. She says at that time there weren't many resources available when it comes to helping those with mental issues. Sadly, she says the same is true today. Now that her children are grown, she's decided to do something about it. She's talking with people across the country, trying to take taboo out of the subjects.

"Suicide doesn't care if you're rich or poor. It doesn't care what color you are. It's bigger than that, and I want people to understand you can have everything in the world and still have depression or anxiety or a mental health problem. Or, you can have nothing and be happy as can by," Leisa says. The most important thing, she says, is talking. Let someone have a safe space to talk. All you have to do is listen.

She walks 20 miles at a time, and this solitude leaves plenty of time for deep thoughts. She's enjoyed working through her emotions, without being rushed. As she walks, she pushes "Gertrude," her handy stroller filled with everything she needs for life on the road: a sleeping bag, clothes, food and water. She makes friends at campgrounds, along walking paths, and meets up with friends in some cities. She also takes calls from strangers, and will walk in honor of anyone who has dealt with suicide.

"We're not all therapists. I'm not a therapist. It's about giving someone that safe space.

As she leaves El Paso and heads to the big apple today, we wish her the best on her final 1,700 miles. You can follow along on her journey, or even schedule a call with Leisa on her website, https://www.keepmepostedtoday.com/