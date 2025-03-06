Self Harm Awareness Month: The time to get help is now

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- About 25% of young people engage in self injury at some point, according to the Centers for Disease Control. It can be heartbreaking to learn that someone you care about is hurting themselves. March is Self Harm Awareness Month, and it's time to talk about this important issue.

According to Lupita Pena, a Licensed Professional Counselor with Emergence Health Network, it's a negative coping mechanism. The goal is to identify the root of the problem, and find healthier coping strategies for that person.

Self harm typically occurs behind closed doors, and it's important to get help as soon as possible. If you intervene, Pena suggests you approach the person with sincerity, and a willingness to help.

"If you want someone to open up to you you have to be ready and willing for whatever the response might be. If you have a negative reaction, the person is may close up," Pena says.

That person could be reacting to trauma, abuse, an unstable family environment or social problems they could also have friends who self injure.

Warning signs of self harm include scars, often in patterns, fresh cuts, scratches of bite marks, wearing long sleeves or long pants, and frequent reports of accidental injury.

Pena is hoping that by normalizing the conversation about self harm, the stigma around the topic will diminish.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can find helpful information at www.cdc.gov · mental-health · caring

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, confidential, free, 24/7/365 help is available.

Call or text 988

Chat at 988lifeline.org

TTY users can use their preferred relay service or dial 711 then 988



Note: The 988 line automatically routes calls by your phone's area code to the nearest crisis center.