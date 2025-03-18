Good sleep imperative for mental health

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We all know the difference between waking up well-rested and waking up on the proverbial wrong side of the bed. But studies show not getting enough sleep can actually change the way your brain works.

Poor or insufficient sleep has been found to increase negative emotional responses to stressors and decrease positive emotions. Not getting enough sleep, or poor quality sleep, can increase risk for mental health disorders. We're talking anxiety, depression, even the onset or worsening of suicidal ideation.

On the flip side, getting enough sleep makes you more attentive, and improves your memory. The amount of sleep you need is all dependent on your age. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends at least 9 hours for school-aged kids, at lease 8 hours for teens, 7i for adults, and those 65 and olcer need seven to eight hours.

If sleep problems persist or you continue to experience daytime sleepiness even after getting enough sleep, then it might be time to see a sleep specialist who can help determine whether you need cognitive behavioral therapy, medication, or another treatment.

Here are some tips for healthy sleep habits:

-Try to keep a consistent sleep schedule, waking up around the same time even on weekends.

-Set a bedtime that is early enough for you to get at least 7 hours of sleep. However, don’t go to bed unless you are sleepy.

-Establish a relaxing bedtime routine that helps to transition from your day.

-If you’re having trouble falling asleep, don’t lie in bed awake. If you can’t get to sleep, get out of bed, and do something relaxing until you feel tired.

-Exercise regularly (but not within the few hours before going to bed).

-Avoid caffeine and nicotine late in the day and limit alcoholic drinks before bed.

-Create a healthy sleep environment– avoid bright lights and loud sounds, keep the room at a comfortable cool temperature, and try to limit electronics in your bedroom.