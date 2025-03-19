Breaking down barriers to dental care

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- March is Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. Today, to help celebrate these individuals and raise awareness, Emergence Health Network and the Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic in El Paso joined forces to provide free dental care for these special clients. After all, anxiety and stress can affect many people heading to the

“Often, individuals with IDD face significant challenges in receiving dental care because of factors like communication barriers and behavioral issues. Some of them may also be particularly sensitive to sounds, sights, and smells in the dental environment, leading to anxiety and resistance,” said Diana Lara, EHN Chief of IDD Services.

“Barriers might also include limited access to dental professionals who have specialized training and experience in treating individuals with IDD. That’s why this partnership is important on many levels. It allows the dental students the opportunity to receive proper training in this area and the individuals with IDD get the care they deserve”, Lara adds.

Organizers hope today's dental screenings will help in the short and long-term to alleviate anxiety and stress, and encourage these patients to not put off dental visits in the future.

Dentaphobia, or fear of going to the dentist, can affect anyone. In fact, up to 20% of the population has some level of this fear. The key is communication. Health experts say you should talk to your dentist and hygienist about your fears. They can explain what they're doing, and you can mentally prepare. You can also come up with a signal, like raising your hand, to let them know when you're uncomfortable.

For more information on dealing with fear in the dentist's chair, click here: https://www.health.harvard.edu/blog/drills-needles-and-pain-oh-my-coping-with-dental-anxiety-2019121818475

For a link to Texas Tech Dental Oral Clinic, click here: https://ttdentalcare.com/