Female pilot inspires next generation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --Beth Ramirez is a pilot, a wife, and at 5'1", the current reigning Mrs. Southwest Petite. She's also an inspiration and a lesson in positivity, as the founder of the non-profit, "Women With Wings." She knows what she wants, and how to not take "no" for an answer. Now, she's empowering young girls, encouraging them to go for their dreams and not listen to negativity.

"Sometimes (people) think I'm the flight attendant when I come out... You know, sometimes being feminine and being too girlie can have a negative connotation. I like to break that stigma and be feminine while having this masculine job," says Ramirez.

Growing up, Ramirez wanted to be like her dad, who was a Marine pilot, and a captain for Southwest Airlines. She says he always told her she could do anything she set her mind to.

Now, she wants to be that source of encouragement and inspiration for young women with aviation dreams. As part of her "Women With Wings" organization, she spreads her message of confidence and goal setting at schools, as she meets with classes around the state. She teaches them to believe in themselves, to persevere, and how to deal with adversity

"I like to encourage younger girls who I don't think see aviation as an option. When I've gone to schools they seem confused...I'm here to showcase aviation and that I'm the one flying the plane. It's not common in aviation seeing these tiny girls," says Ramirez.

Safety is her number one concern. She loves what she does, and knows the importance of every move. It's a serious job, but one that she loves. That's why Beth Ramirez is so dedicated to helping the next generation, encouraging them to fly high.

"Women With Wings" is hosting a night of empowerment, inspiration and celebration at the War Eagles Air Museum Saturday, April 12th from 6-10. For ticket information, click here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/women-with-wings-x-hover-with-hargis-gala-tickets-1108045165919