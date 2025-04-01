Remembering Rylie: A Be Mindful Special Report

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Borderland family is heartbroken after losing their son to an accidental fentanyl overdose.

Rylie Rutter was 30 years old when he lost his years-long struggle with addiction, which was filled with highs and lows for the whole family. His parents, Terri and Doug Rutter, sat down with me to talk about his struggles, and how they are determined after his death to make a difference for others fighting addiction in El Paso.

They created the Rylie V Rutter Foundation.

"We sat down and said what can we do to make a difference who are going through what we went through," says Terri Rutter.

I sit down with the Rutters to find out more about their foundation, and the challenges people face when trying to break free of addiction. I'll also tell you how you can donate and possibly change someone's life for the better. Join us for a special Be Mindful report - "Remembering Rylie" - Thursday night at ten on ABC-7.