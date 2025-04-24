Teens becoming wary of social media



EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Social media is losing its charm among the younger generations.

48 percent of teenagers say online platforms have a "mostly negative" effect on their peers, according to a Pew Research Center survey. That's an increase of 16 percent compared to 2022.

Only 11 percent say social media is "mostly positive" for your men and women.

Counselor Lupita Pena, with Emergence Health Network, says, "It's important for not just teens but everyone to monitor what they're looking at everyday. I think it's healthy to limit yourself - myself and adults included... say, this is how much phone time and my limit and give yourself that goal."

44 percent of teens also say they're now spending less time on platforms, and on their smartphones in general.