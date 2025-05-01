Skip to Content
Be Mindful

Horses can teach us compassion, patience

Dr. Mary Lacaze passes on what she learns from riding horses to future doctors in the classroom
Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- You've most likely heard of equine therapy - horses being used to help treat things like PTSD, depression, or anxiety.  But Dr. Mary Lacaze, an oncologist and educator at Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine, is using her lifelong passion for horses to teach her students compassion, and bedside manner.   She says  working with horses has helped her develop a deeper understanding of trust, non-verbal communication, and empathy - all critical skills in medicine.  Dr. Lacaze says the lessons learned from equestrianism translate to the classroom, helping her students grasp the importance of cultural humility, healthcare disparities, and patient-centered care. She’s shaping the next generation of doctors through her unique approach to teaching Mission Medicine.

"What we learn from them is the sensitivity - it teaches you to focus, listen and really pay attention because a lot of us don't listen," Lacaze says.  Trust, non-verbal communication and empathy can all be learned while interacting with horses.  

"It's our job as a physician it's essential to make sure they're being provide dthe empathy and passion they need."

When Dr. Lacaze is not on the ranch, you'll find her in the classroom at Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine, inspiring future generations.  We want to thank Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine (BCOMM) in Las Cruces, New Mexico, for sharing Dr. Lacaze's story with us.

Hillary Floren

Hillary Floren co-anchors ABC-7’s Good Morning El Paso.

