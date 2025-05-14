Couples: talking about money

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- . Money is the number one issue married couples fight about, and how much debt a couple has affects how much they fight. Add that to differing communication styles, or no communication at all, and it can spell disaster.

But Brenda Luna from Courageous Mind Counseling says debt doesn't have to be the reason a marriage falls apart. She works with many couples to improve their situations, and says the first thing to realize is that you're not alone. Couples can take solace in the fact that there are ways to get out of debt, and even improve their marriage in ways outside of finances.

"People are are under the impression no one has had it as bad as them. That's incorrect. There's always a starting point," Luna says. She says staying silent will just make things worse.

Couples often communicate differently Each person brings their own life experiences or attachment styles to the table. Getting an outside perspective can help when it comes to communication, and dealing with problems on an even playing field, truly taking into consideration the others' needs.

"Many times, people think something is wrong with them if they have to go to counseling," Luna says. She adds that it's quite the opposite. Being proactive is key. For more information on coming up with a budget, or when to get advice from a financial planner or counselor, visit the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (.gov) here:

https://dfpi.ca.gov › News › Consumer Insights