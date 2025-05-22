EP Chihuahuas, NAMI EP partner up to host mental health ball game

In honor of Mental Health awareness month, the El Paso Chihuahuas and National Alliance on Mental Illness of El Paso decided to collaborate and host a ball game to openly discuss mental health issues.

On Thursday, NAMI and the Chihuahuas will be sharing tips and resources for mental health, as they know it not only affects their players, but also their fans.

"We're going to encompass everybody from the athlete that's on the field, the baseball players that you see on the field, also to our fans who might not be aware that they're suffering from mental illness or may not want to talk openly about mental health," said Angela Olivas, spokesperson of the EP Chihuahuas.

They'll also be playing videos on their board and having a moment of zen.

"So you're going to be able to see on the video board and the quietness of what we're going to be doing here in the ballpark, to be able to have these moments of Zen when we can calm down, we can relax our bodies and then have a great time at the ball game. Right?" continued Olivas. "Because it's not just the players that are on the field that are going through some anxiety, probably, but also our fans."

Tickets are still on sale on the EP Chihuahuas website, but those who purchase tickets for the game through NAMI El Paso's website will get a green ribbon that gives access to a pre-game parade and other activities.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and first pitch is at 6:35 p.m.