EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and ABC-7 continues to highlight programs in the community that are making a difference, no matter how subtle.

One such group is group of kids armed with yarn and knitting needles, who are learning a new skill. They are also learning how to quiet their minds.

ABC-7 tagged along to find out how this craft helps the children.

You can watch the full story tonight on ABC-7 at 5.