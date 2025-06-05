Seniors seek healing through equine therapy

Equine therapy is known to have powerful healing effects on people.

KNJ Therapeutic Ranch works with people with special needs, military, and the elderly to provide a place of healing and comfort.

Seniors at the Legacy of Cimarron were brought out to the ranch to soak in the sun and nature while interacting with the farm animals — an environment they say is extremely therapeutic for them as it’s a chance for them to get outside.

KNJ's program director shares why this bonding experience is so important for them.

It's more of like an awakening, bringing them back to their youth, it's beautiful," says Lenora Southerland, program director at the ranch. "You know, the elderly at times, they can be forgotten. So we just sat down and really thought about 'How can we serve the community and how can we help others in the community?"

She says equine therapy builds a one on one connection with the elderly individual, taking them back to a nostalgic time for many of them.

We also spoke with one of the seniors who shared her therapeutic experience, saying it took her back to when she was younger in Italy.

"It makes me feel like I would like to live here," said Mirella Knutson. "Happy, very happy, I smile even if I don't want to."

KNJ welcomes all people even those who are struggling with depression, anxiety and build them a lesson plan to help them out.