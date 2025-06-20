Those who take antidepressants are more likely to overheat during extreme temperatures

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here in the Sun City, we are not strangers to extreme temperatures. So far in 2025 we've seen 16 triple-digit days in El Paso.

According to Dr. Gabriel Ibarra-Mejia Associate Professor of Public Health Sciences at Texas Tech, medications such as Citalopram, Duloxetine, Fluoxetine and Mirtazapine have a higher risk of causing the body to overheat.

"It can create things like sweating issues, which they tend to reduce sweating or sometimes excessive sweating. If you're not able to sweat as much as possible or as much as you should, then you lose the ability for the body to cool down," Dr. Ibarra-Mejia said.

These medication can also disrupt your thirst sensation, so you may not feel thirsty causing some to get dehydrated. Dr. Ibarra-Mejia says those who take these medications should not take this information as a reason to stop taking the medication.

He says that decision should be discussed with your doctor, but you should understand how to identify when you are overheating and how to quickly address it.

Overheating Symptoms

Light headedness

Dizziness

Overall weakness

Heavy sweating

Hot sweating at all

Headache

Nausea

Vomiting

Weak pulse

Dr. Ibarra-Mejia says to prevent overheating he suggest stay hydrated, stay in cool environments, limit outdoor activities, wear appropriate clothing and take additional showers.