Feeling lonely? How to find friends as an adult

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- It can be hard to make friends as an adult.

The research backs this up: finding and making friends in adulthood is harder than it seems. In the May 2021 American Perspectives Survey, there are interesting facts about adult friendships. Many Americans don’t have a large number of close friends. In fact, 49% report having three or fewer close friends.

Many of those friendships are situational. For example, people make temporary friends in the workplace, at school, in the gym, or in some other shared community. Nearly 70% report having a friend that they only see in certain places or at certain times.

When you're setting out to make friends, consider the following tips for success: Get in a "growth" mindset, and be vulnerable. Be willing to try new things, and then commit to making an effort. Also, tap into your community at work, church or school.

That said, here are some tips to getting out there, and meeting your new circle! Join a gym, sign up for a workshop or class, or volunteer with a nonprofit. You might also find a friend at church or a library or book club. Have specific interests? Take up that new hobby you've always been interested in, or joing a sports team or recreational league. Social media groups are also a good way to meet locals with similar interests, and the friendship could blossom into face-to-face meet-ups.