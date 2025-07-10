Heartbreaking headlines & your mental health

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This has been a particularly hard week in the headlines, with stories of flooding, destruction, and dozens of people still missing in the hill country. Excessive news consumption can lead to increased stress, anxiety, and even symptoms of depression. Many studies highlight the potential for news to trigger the body's fight-or-flight response, causing a constant state of high alert.

Psychotherapist Traci Presley says it's good to keep stock of our feelings, so we don't suffer so much.

"We can have a really good breathing technique diaphragmatic breathing technique, or coping skill. Taking care of yourself, self care. Another good coping skill is gratitude practice. Other people suffering, we don't have control over us but we do have control over ourselves. We have control over what we can do, and be grateful for what we have," Presley says.

Experts say our brains are wired to pay attention to and prioritize threats, and continuous exposure to negative news can trigger the body's stress response, potentially leading to physical and mental health problems.

If you're feeling overwhelmed by headlines, breaking news alerts, and social media updates, you're not alone. Experts say news fatigue is a real thing. It's defined as a state of emotional and mental exhaustion, caused by consuming large amounts of news, especially negative or distressing headlines.

If you're feeling overwhelmed, take a break and do something relaxing. Connect with others, and focus on what you can control. You can also seek professional help.

Remember, just because news is available at your fingertips 24/7, you don't have to choose to constantly tune in. Take a break, relax, and be mindful!