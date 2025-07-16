Parkinsons & Pickleball – a mental game

Las Cruces, NM (KVIA) -- When Diane Giever was diagnosed with Parkinson's, her doctor told her exercise was the only thing that would slow the disease down. That was her homework, and she took the assignment seriously. She and a few others in Las Cruces, New Mexico began playing pickleball regularly. The program, such a positive thing in their lives they decided to share the joy with others. The Alzheimer's pickleball club now boasts about 20 members, each in a different stage of the disease. The men and women lean on each other for support, advice and encouragement.

"If you're having a problem or your symptoms are changing, there's someone somewhere who has dealt with that already," says Sarah Stegall.

The rules of the game are modified, depending on the limitations of each player.

"When I play pickleball, I forget that I've got Parkinson's," says Barb Williams.

Pickleball isn’t just a simple physical workout; it’s a brain-boosting sport that requires strategic thinking, motor coordination, and balance. Because it requires players to think on their feet, make split-second decisions, and use hand-eye coordination. All of these benefits are great, but best of all? These players consider themselves family.

"Part of it is attitude and the people you get to meet who are suffering under the same conditions," says Mike Groves.

The group is coached by John Allevi and John Mylius, and benefits from a grant. Members are hoping for another community grant from the Parkinson's Foundation so their ranks can continue to grow. They invite anyone with Parkinson's who is interested in playing to contact them at organmountainpickleball.org