ABC-7 at 4: Local resources for LGBTQ+ youth

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-The 988 national suicide and crisis Lifeline stopped providing LGBTQ+ specific support options to children and young adults. The Trump administration's decision came days after the anniversary of the start of the 9-8-8 suicide and crisis lifeline. Which ends the Lifeline's "press 3" option. This option connected callers to counselors who specialize in LGBTQ+ youth.

Here are some local options that teens and young people can take advantage of:

The Trevor Project (24/7 support for LGBTQ+ youth) Call: 1-866-488-7386 Chat: TheTrevorProject.org/Get-Help Text: START to 678678

Trans Lifeline (peer support for trans individuals) Visit: translifeline.org/hotline



The NAMI Helpline remains available Monday through Friday, 10 AM–10 PM ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), by texting NAMI to 62640, or by emailing helpline@nami.org.

For more information about NAMI El Paso's local programs and support groups, visit www.namiep.org.