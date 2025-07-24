Teen talk: self worth and cellphones

Skip to Content
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A new study will have parents thinking twice before giving their child a smartphone.  It found that using smartphones before the age of 13 could damage the mental health of children.  In fact, for every year before age 13 that a person acquired a smarphone, their mental health and well-=being were likely to be lower  This could possible lead to suicidal thoughts, lower self-worth, and deetachment from reality, especially among young girls.

The data from the survey is based on nearly 2 million people in 163 countries.

The results, so alarming that the researchers are calling for global restrictions to prevent children younger than 13 from using smartphones and social media.

If your child must have a cell phone for some reason, consider seriously limiting the time spent on it, and monitor closely what they're looking at. 

