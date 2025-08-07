How to handle Back to School emotions
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Learn more about how to handle "Back to School" emotions by watching the video above.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Learn more about how to handle "Back to School" emotions by watching the video above.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.