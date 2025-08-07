Verbal & physical abuse leave similar impact

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We all know words can hurt, but a new study shows that cruel words may have as much of an impact as physical abuse. Adults who experienced physical abuse as a child are at a 50% increased risk of reporting low mental health, compared to those with no abuse.

A study published in the BMJ Open Journal reveals those who experienced verbal abuse had a 60% increase in the likelihood of low well-being.

The study's author says emotional abuse is often tied to verbal abuse. An increase in verbal abuse, and a decline in physical abuse highlights a need to raise awareness about spoken abuse, especially given the lasting impact.

Verbal abuse can include blaming, insulting, scolding, criticizing or threatening children, and can even be unintentional. Since children rely on adults to learn about themselves and the world, our words can stick more than we realize.

This study is a good reminder to choose our words carefully, and be cognizant of others' feelings.

For a link to the study, click here: https://bmjopen.bmj.com/content/15/8/e098412