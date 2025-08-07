Young Ruidoso flood victims find relief & fun

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Ruidoso residents are still dealing with the aftermath of multiple floods. While the news crews may have left, those affected are picking up the pieces of homes and businesses that were left destroyed. It's a lot to navigate, with insurance claims, debris removal, and starting to rebuild. That's why "Project Camp" recently set up shop in Ruidoso - to take the kids affected under their wing and show them a good time while their parents are busy.

The camp is free to those affected by the floods, and kids got to learn songs, dance, create and share their feelings. Leaving their world behind through play and interaction.

Project Camp is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting children and families impacted by natural disasters, like floods.

The camp in Ruidoso is coming to a close, as the school year starts in Ruidoso, but the memories will remain for these children. And Project Camp will be moving on...to the next community in need, or experiencing a natural disaster.