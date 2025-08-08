New school year, new emotions

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The start of a new school year brings with it a lot of emotions: excitement, anxiety, fear, and more. These feelings are normal, but there are things we as adults can do to help our kiddos navigate this time of transition.

The first step is to talk with your child, and be an active listener, validating whatever it is that they're feeling. Experts say while we may want to jump in and solve their problems, the key is listening.

Next, establish routines. Create a regular sleep schedule, meal time, and homework time. Consistency can help ease the anxiety of something new. Also, be on the lookout for signs of anxiety or depression, which can include sleep changes, excessive self-doubt, lack of interest in things they used to enjoy, and struggling connecting to others.