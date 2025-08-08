UTEP student creates free resource for caregivers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- It's been said that the job of being a caregiver is one of the toughest. Borderland caregivers of people with Down Syndrome have a new, free online resource guide, thanks to UTEP doctoral student Leslie Ayala. She created "Bright Futures," a resource guide specifically to help during key transition periods, like starting school or approaching adulthood.

The guide is made up of personal stories and helpful resources, from caregivers who have lived the experience. It's her capstone project, as an Doctorate Student of Occupational Therapy, under Dr. Stephanie Capshaw.

"They partner with community organizations or they do needs assessments, come up with an idea that is a need in our community. They develop a project, and our first group of doctoral students who are about to graduate have implemented their plan this past summer," Dr Capshaw says.

Ayala says she was inspired by her time at Every Little Blessing Preschool, where children with Down Syndrome and typically-developing children learn and play together. Spending time with the children left a lasting impact on her.

"This experience has changed me professionally and personally. It's inspired me to lead with more kindness and advocacy and with a deeper commitment to serve our community. I really hope reading these stories resonates with them and gives them a sense of hope in that everything is going to be ok," Ayala says.

To access "Bright Futures" resource guide, click here: https://dscep.org/brightfutures