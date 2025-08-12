Helping non-traditional learners

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Everyone processes information differently, but experts say when it comes to learning in school, those differences can be misunderstood. Often, they're overlooked because theyre not obvious to the observer, and thats when parents and caregivers can really step in and advocate for their children.

Neurodivergencies like ADHD and Autism, as well as conditions like dyslexia, can affect the brain's ability to process information, but learning and success are still possible. Tackling problems from a new angle, and finding ways in which your child best processes new information are key.

"At the start of the school year, formulating a little get to know you letter, here are some strengths of my child, here are things that they struggle with, and very importantly, some strategies that tend to work for them," says Psychologist Andre Krans.

Experts say it's important to play an active role in helping students with learning and thinking differences succeed in the classroom. After figuring out how your child earns best, it's also important to advocate for them. Talk to their teacher and school administrators, so you can help coordinate and set your child up for success!