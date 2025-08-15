College kids: mental health preps

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- There is so much preparation and decision making involved as recent high school graduates head off to college. Making sure they know where to turn if they need help is a big one.

"It's a new situation, there are new expectations where you might be in a new city where we don't know our resources, we might be away from our pediatrician for the first time and the doctor we've seen for potentially 18 straight years," says Dr. Zachary Rittinger.

Parents can help prepare their children for decisions they may be faced with making, by talking through the risks of substance abuse, sexual health and mental complications. He says they will make the decision they want to, regardless of parental advice, but it's the parent's job to make sure they understand the implications.

Your child should know their health history, and if it includes anxiety, depression or any other mental health conditions, have a plan in place where they can get help.

If the child takes medications, make sure they know how to get those prescriptions refilled, and know how to contact a healthcare provider.

Remember, the first few months put a strain on anyone, and students can put their health on the back burner. Having these conversations early can help them balance physical and mental health, setting them up for success.