Author tells kids “it’s ok to be a weirdo”

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tony Weaver, Jr says he's a weirdo, and he's proud of it! He wants young people today to stop trying so hard to fit in. He wrote the book, "Weirdo" to tell his story, hoping it will resonate with not just middle schoolers, but people of all ages.

"I struggled a lot with mental health, self esteem and believing in myself and I ultimately attempted to end my life in middle school because of a lack of love for myself," Weaver says.

42% of teens experience persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness. For some teens, he says that anxiety might be pointing to something deeper.

"What we tell people all the time is be yourself, be yourself! But when you're in middle school I don't know who that is! I have to ask to use the bathroom, I have to show ID to use the internet. We tell them to be themselves, but we don't give them any space to do that!"

Weaver found that space to grow in the pages of the books he read, and even though the types of books and comics he read weren't considered "cool," he learned who he was through stories. He says the protagonist helped him look at himself in a different way and believe in himself.

"Weirdo" is recommended to everyone's inner child. Weaver says many readers have told him they enjoyed the book as a family, and it sparked important discussions.

Weaver also started a nonprofit with the goal of getting books into the hands of underserved teens. You can learn more about it here:

https://weirdenough.com/