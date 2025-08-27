New Sensory friendly hours at El Paso waterparks

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Great news for people with autism and sensory issues who want to have a little fun in the sun. All four El Paso water parks are officially certified autism centers. What does this mean? A calmer, more enjoyable experience during special hours for those who tend to get overwhelmed.

Lifeguards and staff at Camp Cohen, CHapoteo, Oasis and Lost Kingdom water parks are all certified from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards.

Rene Wong, from Destination El Paso, says "We're the first attraction in the region to have gone through this certification. Not just water parks, but attractions in general. Before, you'd have to go as far as San Antonio for something like this."

Sensory splash hours will be offered at certain times, with limited attendance, no music, and reduced noise. More than 80% of the staff has special training.

"They're aware of special needs, snesor capabilities, communicating when and improving that communication w this group," Wong says.

As word spreads, Destination El Paso hopes even more visitors will come and enjoy what the Sun City has to offer to this special group of people. A recent study cited 93% of parents of autistic children said they'd travel more if they were aware of autism-friendly options.

Look for these new, special hours when water parks re-open for next season.

For more information on El Paso's water parks, click here: https://epwaterparks.com/